Homeowner baffled by HOA's response to dangerous issue in front of home: 'Should I just take matters into my own hands?'

For most homeowners, keeping their driveway clear of low-hanging branches is a matter of grabbing pruning shears. But for one homeowner living under a homeowners association, trimming their unkempt tree is a bylaw violation punishable by fines — even when the HOA is slow to do the work itself.

The frustrated homeowner recently posted their dilemma on Reddit, sharing a photo of the tree in question. Located near the home's driveway, the tree's branches hung so low that they brushed against their parked car.

The homeowner explained they had asked their HOA to trim the branches five weeks earlier, but no action had been taken. Under HOA bylaws, however, residents are not allowed to trim "common area" trees themselves.

The homeowner posted their HOA guidelines, which read, "Homeowners are not permitted to trim trees or bushes in common areas themselves. All landscaping maintenance must be handled through the HOA and its approved vendors to ensure consistency and avoid any unintended damage or liability."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster asked fellow Redditors, "Should I just take matters into my own hands? The tree is way worse than the picture at this point. Can't get a car in the driveway now."

Reddit users chimed in with advice, offering everything from practical tips to legal warnings. Some pointed out that the HOA's own rules could backfire on the association, especially if the neglected tree ends up damaging the homeowner's car.

"They said the L word," one commenter wrote, referring to the guidelines discussing liability. "If they insist on handling the tree trimming, then they also take on the liability for how that's handled. … As soon as you offer to send them the bill for any scratches or damage to your car, it'll light a fire under their a**."

Others suggested that the homeowner might have the right to trim the branches themselves, depending on where the property lines fall.

"Is the driveway your property? And the patch where the trunk of the tree is a common area? If so, check if the laws in your area allow you to trim sections of trees that hang over your property, even if the tree itself is not on your property," a commenter advised. "If so, you should be good to trim back the problematic branches."

Still, the commenter added, "Might want to check with a lawyer first cause it could still lead to a legal battle even if you're in the right."

Healthy trees are vital to our communities. They absorb carbon to improve air quality, provide food and habitat for countless species, and help regulate rising urban temperatures by offering shade and cooling the air. Simply put, thriving trees are foundational to a healthy planet.

But when a tree is neglected, it stops being seen as an asset and instead becomes a nuisance for homeowners. Poor maintenance not only frustrates residents but also increases the risk that the tree will be removed entirely, erasing the ecological benefits it provides.

This particular situation highlights how HOAs can be a barrier to homeowners who want to keep their property presentable. By banning residents from trimming trees while also failing to properly maintain them, associations leave natural growth unmanaged until it becomes a problem.

Rigid HOA rules delay necessary care and pit homeowners against their environment. Rather than fostering coexistence, these policies fuel conflict with nature, pushing communities toward the destruction of trees rather than sustainable care.

If you need to work with a property manager or HOA to care for your yard, check out our guide to making planet-friendly changes in an HOA-run community.

