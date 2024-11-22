Homeowners baffled by HOA's problematic yard maintenance policy: 'It seems to be overkill'

Living in a homeowners association community can offer perks like higher property values and a strong sense of community. However, strict rules on property upgrades make it tough to get eco-friendly projects approved.

One North Carolina homeowner illuminated this issue in a post in the r/HOA subreddit about one such rule. They noted that fellow HOA members in their community of 150 single-family homes had repeatedly requested permission to build garden beds, as well as playsets, pools, and pergolas.

However, the HOA rule requires that such additions be "in the rear of the home" and "not visible from the streets," which could prevent residents from growing their own food. The rule is meant to maintain a uniform and appealing look in the neighborhood.

"I can at least understand it if that was related to a pool or a pavilion, but for a garden bed, it seems to be overkill," the Redditor wrote.

To the Redditor, the rule suggests that homeowners are free to build anything in their backyards as long as it's not visible from the street in front of the house.

However, others in the community see the rule differently. One board member finds the "no visibility" clause too restrictive, particularly for corner lot owners whose backyards are visible from side streets and must plant costly privacy trees to comply. Others argue the rule isn't strict enough, suggesting upgrades should only be allowed near the center of the property or attached to the home to minimize visibility.

HOAs across the U.S. are notorious for limiting homeowners' ability to make cost-saving or environmentally friendly upgrades. Some have blocked solar panels, native plant lawns, and even eco-friendly detergents. Others have removed trees planted in front yards and charged fees for owning electric vehicles. Such restrictions often reduce homeowners' freedom to make sustainable improvements.

In response to the Reddit post, one user noted that HOA boards could approve visible projects under certain conditions if they aren't an "eyesore" like a "rusty swing set" or an "ugly shed," further saying, "You can approve them … with the explicit understanding that the project must be 'maintained.'"

Another commenter suggested the board "remove the clause" altogether, arguing it unfairly penalizes corner lot owners and those in cul-de-sacs or on slopes.

If your HOA restricts sustainable projects, there are ways to enact change when you meet resistance. The savings to your wallet and the environment will make the effort well worth it.

