Groundbreaking study reveals simple factor that can make cities more livable: 'Should be considered and evaluated for each specific setting'

A new Las Vegas-based study has revealed the benefits that trees can offer in cities with hot, arid climates.

The scientists found that street trees can create shaded spots that are nearly 30 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than their surroundings, according to a summary from the Desert Research Institute. Further, the researchers assert that a large-scale planting of drought-tolerant tree species could cool citywide nighttime air temperatures by around 3 degrees Fahrenheit. However, most of the cooling benefits occur at night, since trees' adaptations limit daytime cooling to the desert air.

The study adds to a growing body of research highlighting the benefits of trees in urban environments. For instance, scientists have recently developed a tool that can help predict the effects of tree planting on cooling on a citywide scale. Still, the authors state it will be challenging to apply their findings to other cities.

"Street tree planting strategies should be considered and evaluated for each specific setting," they said.

For instance, research in other cities has pointed to larger citywide air temperature decreases due to transpiration, the process by which trees release water from leaves. However, drier desert air limits trees' ability to do this, and the findings of this study are consistent with others that have found that hot, dry areas receive 40% less evaporative cooling benefits from trees compared to more temperate environments.

Temperature isn't the only benefit of trees, though. Various studies have found that access to trees and other green spaces can improve our health and well-being. For instance, one paper discovered that areas with abundant greenery had fewer instances of heat-related medical conditions and mortality than those with little vegetation. Another study showed that increased exposure to residential greenery could delay cognitive aging by about eight months each year.

"Urban trees are not a silver bullet for cooling our cities, particularly for desert cities like Las Vegas," lead author Juan Henao said in a statement from DRI. "But they provide significant shade and of course other benefits."

Co-author John Mejia added, "Street trees are an important part of the solution to urban overheating … our ongoing research is also investigating a wider range of heat mitigation strategies including reflective materials for rooftops, walls, and pavements; green roofs; and improved energy efficiency in buildings."

