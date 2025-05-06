Scientists reveal surprising ways trees quietly protect human health: 'We need to take it very seriously'

Researchers have conducted multiple studies to improve the design of green spaces with the hope of boosting human and wildlife well-being. As reported by The Straits Times, one such study, led by researchers from the Singapore University of Technology and Design, will assess how green spaces can be designed to make it easier for people to interact with them.

The team will also use drones to collect DNA samples left on tree canopies by wildlife to track their movement and learn which animals use or visit particular green spaces.

Trees enhance life in many ways, some of which you might not even realize. For example, they muffle sound pollution. They also combat rising temperatures by reducing the amount of toxic gases in the atmosphere, drawing in carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen.

When it rains, trees decrease stormwater runoff, preventing flooding and soil erosion. They also provide valuable habitats to support biodiversity. Equally important is mounting evidence that just spending time around trees and green spaces benefits overall health and mood.

"The research results could help us design better green spaces to support community activities and boost usage of these green spaces," Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said at the launch of an exhibition showcasing research on the benefits of these spaces on health and well-being, per The Straits Times.

Scientists have found that people living near green spaces age more slowly than those in dense urban environments. One study claims there is a correlation between long-term exposure to green spaces and reduced risk of anxiety and depression. Another found that children living in neighborhoods with more green spaces near their homes had higher lung function than those in other neighborhoods.

Researchers from the National University of Singapore also found that people's perceptions of thermal comfort are affected not only by the actual temperature of the environment but also by the colors in their environment.

Separate data revealed that warm colors, such as red and orange, can make people feel warmer, while cool colors, such as blue and green, can create a sensation of coolness, even if the actual temperature remains constant. "This suggests that the visual elements in our neighbourhoods could be designed more purposefully, to better encourage people to go outdoors and be active," said Tan.

As far as the benefits of green spaces, New Scientist quoted Marc Berman, a psychologist at the University of Chicago, as saying: "The evidence is very solid. … People think of nature as being an amenity, not a necessity. But we all need it and we need to take it very seriously."

Tan said that some of their research can be scaled up and put in place to "shape Singapore into a happy and healthy city."

