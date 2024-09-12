5 times HOAs stood in the way of money-saving home improvements

According to the National Association of Realtors, over 30% of Americans live in neighborhoods controlled by homeowners associations, or HOAs. These HOAs are sometimes pretty hands-off, but they often have specific rules that apply to homes and yards in the area.

While the stated purpose of these rules is to keep the neighborhood cohesive and raise property values, some restrictions have gotten in the way of money-saving, eco-friendly projects that homeowners wanted to complete on their properties. If you find yourself in these situations, you can work to change the rules.

Here are five examples of times when HOAs may have gone a little too far.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.