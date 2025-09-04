Condo owner outraged after HOA denies request for critical property upgrade: 'I just don't get it'

A homeowner sparked an online debate by sharing how their HOA denied a request to install an EV charger in the parking space that they owned.

Posting to the r/evcharging subreddit, they shared that they lived in a homeowners association-managed condo in New York City.

The poster owned their parking space in an underground garage, but the HOA denied their request to install an EV charger at their own expense.

Initially, the HOA did not provide a reason for the denial, so the OP requested an explanation.

In response, the HOA offered a list of dubious justifications. The reasons included the supposed impracticality of installing a charger at the OP's spot, insurance concerns, infringement on others' properties, and fireproofing requirements.

Advice-wielding Redditors rushed to the comments to let the OP know that the HOA's actions likely were illegal under state law.

"Have you read the letter of the law?" one commenter asked. "Follow it exactly and they have to approve your application."

Referring to the HOA's list of reasons for the denial, the same commenter called most of the reasons "just BS."

The commenter's advice accurately reflected a law that forbids HOAs from banning or unreasonably restricting the installation of EV chargers on properties owned by homeowners.

According to New York Real Property Law Section 343, "A homeowners' association may not adopt or enforce any rules or regulations that would effectively prohibit, or impose unreasonable limitations on, the installation of an electric vehicle charging station."

Unreasonable restrictions can include not allowing a charger to operate at maximum efficiency or any rules that would add more than 10% to the cost of installation.

If a homeowner must sue an HOA to enforce their right to install an EV charger on their own property, the HOA could be on the hook for paying the homeowner's attorney fees, according to Section 343(6).

Unfortunately, the OP's situation is not uncommon among homeowners living in HOAs, some of which have gone to absurd lengths to hinder homeowners' abilities to install EV charging stations.

For example, one California homeowner shared how their HOA attempted to block the installation of an EV charger in the homeowner's garage.

The HOA insisted that the homeowner would have to add the HOA as an "additional insured" party on their insurance policy.

In a similar situation, a homeowner in Virginia said they went through the process of applying to have an EV charger installed at a common-area parking spot only to have the HOA impose an over-the-top insurance requirement at the last minute.

"Should I just get a lawyer?" the exasperated homeowner asked.

As for the OP, Redditors shared their disbelief.

"I just don't get it from all these places. If we are willing to cover expenses, pay the electric bill, what's the issue?" one asked.

