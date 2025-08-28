Homeowner stunned after HOA backtracks on crucial property upgrade: 'It's frustrating'

One Texas homeowner relied on their homeowners association's promises when buying an electric vehicle, only for the organization to ghost them after later denying permission to install a charger.

According to the original poster, they did their due diligence before purchasing an EV.

"In January 2024, I asked my HOA board if I could install a charger at my parking spot as there are several other people who have chargers installed already," the OP noted. "They said yes, and I went ahead and got an EV (through my company)."

However, the situation quickly deteriorated from there.

"After taking delivery of the car, my HOA manager then said the electrical system was at max capacity, so no new chargers can be installed," the OP continued. "Now I'm stuck with an EV and no home charger."

The manager informed the original poster that the board was working on a solution, and the original poster followed up diligently for months afterwards. However, every email went unanswered.

They described how they proposed several alternative options, such as adding community charging or contacting other charger owners to see if they are no longer using their systems. But they still got no response. Desperate, they asked the r/evcharging community if anyone had advice for their next steps.

Oftentimes, when dealing with a negligent or obstructive HOA, the best solution is to change the rules completely. HOAs have procedures for changing their bylaws with enough support from the residents.

Given the potential savings for charging your EV at home, not to mention the decreased pollution compared to driving a gas-powered vehicle, it might be worth it.

One commenter offered the original poster some advice to get a more timely response.

"I'm on the board, and it's frustrating how seemingly simple things can take forever to accomplish," they said. "Are you able to contact the management company directly? I would ask for a phone call if emails are going unanswered."

However, the helpful respondent warned that the HOA may charge an hourly rate for this service.

