Homeowner stunned after being hit with HOA violation for minuscule issue: 'There's no way'

One overzealous HOA got a memorable online roast when it made a mountain out of a molehill in the yard of a resident comedian.



TikToker Kris after receiving a notice from his local HOA.

"I got a violation in the mail from my HOA," explains Kris in the video. "They said that I am in violation because there are weeds along my garage, and if further action is not taken, I will be fined."



HOAs often exist primarily to maintain a certain look in the neighborhood, so warning residents about excessive weeds is part of the job. However, some of them get a little over enthusiastic about it, as was the case this time.



"I'll admit I haven't been out there in about a week, but let's go find out what this violation really is," says Kris, walking the viewer around the garage in question as he narrates. "Now, I share a garage, so my garage only has three sides. So, there's the garage, the back, then the side here. So here's the front. No weeds. The back is a big lilac bush. There's no weeds in here. It's just lilac. So, all that's left is the side."



The side in question has a bed of flagstones with gravel in between, with potted plants sitting on top.



"We're going to go along the garage because everything's planted here, right?" says Kris. "So I got plants. Plant. Plant. I still see no … I need to resand this; that's fair. It's a rose bush. And I — oh, there's the violation!"



Here, Kris zooms in on a single small dandelion plant.



"Found her. That's the one. Better not fine me. I'm going to pull it right now. See? Taking care of this. Fixed. Now leave me alone."



Unfortunately, when an HOA is this strict, it can push homeowners to take drastic measures. Some may employ harsh chemicals, exposing both themselves and the environment to the toxins. This kind of enforcement also makes it more difficult to add money-saving and eco-friendly home updates, like native plants.

