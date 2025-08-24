Concerned homeowner searches for legal advice after 'draconian' HOA amends renovation rules: 'I feel like I have … made the problem worse'

One member of a homeowners association who was in favor of solar panels was shaken to find that they might have inadvertently helped their HOA dodge their state's legal protections for solar panel installations.

Normally, changing the HOA rules is a good way to get more eco-friendly options, but not this time. The homeowner made a panicked post in an anti-HOA subreddit. "It turns out all the stuff I brought to the board's attention (illegally enforcing solar panel rules) they have been working to codify in our Declaration (the only escape clause in our state laws) all the while I have been trying to be reasonable with them," said the original poster.

According to the OP, they had first tried to run for the HOA board. Failing to secure the position, they ended up on the architectural review board instead. In pushing for environmentally friendly rules and enforcing the state's laws, they appear to have given the board enough information to find loopholes.

"I feel like i have actually made the problem worse, because now the rules are in the declaration (no solar panels on the front, must have turf-grass, no clotheslines) instead of the 'Standards,'" said the OP. "What have I done? I'm actually in tears, and most people [think] I'm just a whiny crazy person I'm sure."

There's plenty of reason for the OP to care this much. Solar panels are one of the best ways to reduce your home energy bills. Depending on your area and what you install, they can steeply reduce or even eliminate your electric bill each month while also lowering your home's impact on the planet by reducing your share of heat-trapping air pollution. If you're interested in getting these benefits for yourself, check out EnergySage for easy estimates from solar installers in your area.

The OP wanted to make sure that homeowners in their neighborhood had access to these benefits. They weren't going to take the HOA interference lying down. "I'm actually in the process of trying to change our state laws because of this nonsense, but if the state does what they have done in the past (allow a Declaration to supercede the state law, WTAF?!) I will have accomplished worse than nothing," they said.

Commenters sympathized with the OP, with one saying, "The system is rigged in favor of draconian HOAs."

