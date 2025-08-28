HOA scrambles after attack on harmful plant has unintended consequence: 'Mass die-off'

"One of the most difficult aquatic invasive species to control."

An invasive species in Reston, Virginia, resurfaced over the summer, prompting a shift in how a homeowners association managed its spread.

What's happening?

According to FFX Now, the invasive hydrilla plant caused major disruption in the Reston waterway, Lake Thoreau, in 2020, so herbicide was sprayed to cease the takeover. While the hydrilla was managed, the herbicide had adverse effects.

"The mass die-off of vegetation released nutrients into the water, triggering one of the worst cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) blooms in recent memory," the Reston Association stated, per FFX Now.

With the negative effects of herbicides understood, the Association planned to let the hydrilla die off naturally in the winter, then remove the plants manually.

Why is the management of invasive species important?

The hydrilla plant, also known as water thyme, is a marine plant native to Asia. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation reported that the plant is "one of the most difficult aquatic invasive species to control and eradicate in the United States."

Invasive species like this one can be introduced to foreign environments in a few ways. Often, human activity that brings outside species into an area is the culprit, though animals can also be accidentally responsible.

The issue with invasive plants, animals, or organisms is that they often have the ability to overthrow natural ecosystems, as they can outcompete native species for essential resources.

What can I do about invasive species?

The loss of native species can affect the entire food chain and cause a decrease in biodiversity. While most invasive plants need expert intervention, you can do your part to help prevent their spread.

A great way to prevent the influx of invasive plants is to grow a native plant garden. By ensuring the plants you grow are native to your area, you'll be helping your local environment instead of hurting it.

For other invasive species, some chefs are finding recipes that make use of them, in turn creating delicious meals while also removing these harmful plants or animals from the ecosystem.

