Homeowner furious after returning to find HOA made drastic changes to property: 'Way beyond what they were allowed to do'

A Georgia homeowner is considering legal action against their homeowners association after coming home to find their fence, bushes, and trees removed from their yard.

The homeowner took to Reddit to share the egregious behavior of their HOA president. In the post, they shared that they received an email from the president saying some slats in their fence needed to be fixed. A few days later, the homeowner reports discovering the removal of that fence, as well as several bushes and trees from their backyard.

The homeowner notes the HOA president has a reputation for "crazy" demands. They shared their intentions to call the police to report the theft and their desire to push the matter forward.

"Since the person represented herself as speaking for the HOA, I'm thinking of writing the HOA via certified mail, explaining the situation, and asking that my property be returned to its previous state," wrote the homeowner. "I will note that the mature trees cannot be replaced with similarly mature ones and quote my best guess of monetary substitution, which will get their attention at $250,000 (100 foot tall pines)."

HOAs have a reputation for taking illegal action against homeowners and their properties across the nation. Homeowners can often work with their HOA to ensure that bylaws and covenants don't infringe on their rights. But sometimes HOAs act outside the bounds of the law.

The homeowner mentioned they live in Forsyth County, Georgia, where state law doesn't address whether HOAs need permission to enter a person's property. But the law does say HOAs must follow all other state and federal laws, meaning the organizations don't get to freely trespass and steal property.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

Commenters chimed in with their thoughts on the situation, echoing the original poster's sentiments that this action is illegal.

"You should contact a lawyer," said one user. "Sounds like the HOA went way beyond what they were allowed to do."

"Tree law. In GA any tree or bushes removed need to be replaced by like size (mature bushes are expensive) value and [all] landscaping made good, with triple damages applied," said another user. "Honestly read the covenants and it will have notice periods, etc., and then sue her personally and the HOA as well and they can work it out."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.