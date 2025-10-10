Homeowner furious after discovering shocking HOA surveillance operation: 'What they are doing is wrong'

"Sounds like to me it's time to rat out the HOA."

A recent Reddit post has ignited debate over how far neighborhood HOAs are willing to go to keep watch over residents — and whether their tactics have crossed a serious line.

The post, shared to a subreddit devoted to venting frustrations about HOAs, describes a homeowner's shock at discovering that their HOA has started using drones to monitor properties from above.

"Our HOA has been using drones to check backyards around the neighborhood. I s*** you not," wrote the OP. "I'd eliminate it from the skies, but that's a federal charge and it's not worth it. Time to get a realtor and move I guess."

Their experience has sparked widespread online backlash, raising questions about the legality of this surveillance operation.

"I do believe that since they are using it for a non-recreational purpose they need a license from the FAA. Sounds like to me it's time to rat out the HOA," the top comment read.

"Unlicensed use of a drone for non-recreational purposes is a big deal to the FAA. Also there may be some privacy issues to consider," assured another commenter.

"Check your CC&R's (covenants, conditions, and restrictions)," said a third, "They probably only have any say in what they can actually see from the street. Using a drone to spy may be a hefty fine. Check local drone laws and HOA laws. What they are doing is wrong."

HOAs have been caught in many instances of overreach, including boards fining residents for native plant gardens or xeriscaping — both upgrades that can save homeowners money while helping the planet.

Across the country, HOAs have faced criticism for stalling eco-friendly improvements like rooftop solar panels, rain barrels, or pollinator-friendly lawns.

When these sustainable upgrades are blocked, both residents and the environment lose out: homeowners face higher utility bills, while communities miss out on opportunities to cut emissions and boost biodiversity. However, residents can change bylaws in order to reflect more eco-friendly and humane living circumstances.

