Homeowner distressed after HOA makes impossible demand: 'So frustrating'

A frustrated homeowner posted about an HOA board that needs a basic biology or earth science class. Doing so may stop them from expecting grass without sunlight.

While HOAs often go after people for grass that's too tall, this Redditor got a fine for not having any grass at all. Grass, like all vegetation, needs some sunlight, which the homeowner's two trees are blocking from their front yard.

"The ground never sees direct sunlight," the OP wrote. To try to please the HOA, they grew some short-lived "peach fuzz grass" after hiring TruGreen to do treatment.

"So, if they come back with 'not our problem, this needs to be rectified,' I don't have any options other than just throwing money away on s*** that doesn't work," the poster said in the caption. "So frustrating."

One solution is "cutting down our trees (which I would never do)," the OP continued. However, one commenter suggested, "Thinning the canopy of your mature tree will also let a little more light through."

While grass is vital, removing those trees would be just as much of a loss to the ecosystem as it would be to the homeowner.

Trees provide animal habitats, shade, noise blocking, privacy, and vapor cooling on an increasingly hot planet. They can even reduce cooling/heating costs when placed strategically. Hopefully, the HOA will get back to OP, who explained the tree dilemma, but they hadn't done so as of the post.

Before handing out such fines, the HOA should learn about the science behind why grass can't grow in that spot, also known as photosynthesis. Plus, large tree roots can compete for water and nutrients in the soil, creating a struggle for thriving grass.

Other HOA residents are dealing with similar cases across the country, even when their native lawns are already approved. One condo owner has naturally sprouting milkweed, which attracts rare butterflies, but worries about the HOA finding out.

Food self-sufficiency, mental peace, and physical activity are among the benefits of maintaining a garden — something a cookie-cutter monoculture lawn doesn't provide. The native vegetation saves money, conserves water, and time due to less maintenance. Plus, everyone benefits from the lack of noise and air pollution associated with traditional lawn upkeep.

The OP is taking a good step by explaining their situation to the board, but they may need to work more with the HOA to change the bylaws. If that doesn't work, checking state laws is a solution, as they trump HOA rules.

Commenters advised the homeowner, from planting mulch for the trees to creating rock gardens.

One joked: "Spray the brown grass green. I'm serious."

