Homeowner stunned as aggressive HOA locks them inside neighborhood: 'I just want my freedom back'

There's no shortage of horror stories with frustrated homeowners at their wits' end as they deal with their homeowners association (HOA). But, a recent post on the r/legaladvice subreddit details one of the more troubling disputes in which the poster accuses the HOA of locking a pedestrian gate, limiting access in and out of the neighborhood.

The OP explained that their HOA in Edmond, Oklahoma, chained up the community's only pedestrian gate and was keeping the main gate closed 24/7, when it used to be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. As someone who doesn't own a car, the poster was left with no reliable way to leave for work or errands, in an example of policies that make the modern world more car-dependent than it needs to be.

The situation was made worse by what the poster described as targeted harassment from the head of the HOA, who they claimed was making bogus police calls in an attempt to have them evicted.

"I just want my freedom back," the user wrote in a comment.

While this situation is extreme, it reflects a frustrating trend among HOAs across the country that prevents homeowners from making simple, money-saving, and eco-friendly updates. This kind of overreach stalls progress, keeping neighborhoods dependent on polluting energy sources and water-intensive lawns.

For example, one resident in Wisconsin faced shady tactics from their HOA when trying to install solar panels. In Texas, another homeowner had to fight their HOA over restrictions on planting a water-saving native plant lawn. Others have run into roadblocks when trying to get approval for personal EV chargers.

When HOAs block these smart upgrades, they keep homeowners' energy bills high. For those looking to work with their own association to make positive changes, there is helpful advice available.

Commenters on the Reddit thread offered advice for the trapped resident, pointing out that a chained gate can be a serious safety issue, blocking emergency access.

"A lawyer could quite possibly get a temporary restraining order," one user suggested.

Another wrote, "Call the fire marshal. They'd have a field day with that."

