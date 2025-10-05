HOA board member gets put in their place after considering blocking solar projects: 'A freight train I don't want to jump in front of'

"I don't even know why you would want to."

An online community defended a homeowner's right to install rooftop solar panels after a homeowners association board member contemplated blocking the installation.

Transitioning to solar power is one of the best ways to save money on home energy and reduce planet-overheating pollution. Thanks to resources like EnergySage, homeowners can get quick solar installation estimates and quote comparisons.

Despite the massive benefits of solar, not everyone is on board. In a post shared on the r/HOA subreddit, an HOA board member explained that one of their neighbors was planning to install solar panels, which would be visible on the front of the house.

"Due to legal risks and a potential emotional uprising among supporters in the neighborhood, this is a freight train I don't want to jump in front of," the Redditor wrote.

The HOA board member inquired if anyone else had tried to block the installation of solar panels in their neighborhoods. However, most commenters supported the planet-friendly additions.

"I don't even know why you would want to prevent it," one commenter wrote.

Homeowners going solar need to complete their installations by the end of the year to claim a 30% tax credit. With EnergySage's help, they can save up to $10,000 on purchases and installations. There's also a mapping tool that shows the average cost of a solar panel system and incentives for each state.

If the upfront investment is too much, homeowners can consider leasing solar panels instead to avoid high energy prices. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install panels for no money down and help customers lock in low energy rates.

Pairing solar panels with other electric appliances, like heat pumps, can lead to even more savings. Homeowners can check out Mitsubishi to find the right installer and heat pump for the right price.

As for the Reddit post, commenters listed several reasons HOAs and neighbors should work together to embrace solar energy.

"Why would you want to block something that ultimately adds to property values?" one commenter wrote. According to NerdWallet, solar panels can increase a home's value by up to 10%.

Another commenter said they were the first in their neighborhood to install solar panels. Then, other neighbors started to follow their lead.

"Honestly, after a couple of months you won't even notice," the commenter said. "To me, anything that silently makes pollution free money is automatically 'beautiful.'"

