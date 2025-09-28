Homeowner fears HOA fine over 'mini' yard project: 'Would definitely get a serious discussion'

HOAs are known for their restrictive guidelines on how homeowners can paint their homes, utilize their gardens, and more.

Homeowners have had so many issues with HOAs that one homeowner preemptively sought advice from the r/HOA subreddit, where they questioned, "Can the HOA fine me for having a 'mini' greenhouse on my deck?"

They explained: "So I bought a build your own greenhouse on Amazon and set it up on my raised deck not too long ago … I haven't gotten any complaints yet but we've have problems with the hoa for stuff under the deck in the past."

Other Redditors pointed out that without knowing the original poster's HOA guidelines, it was difficult to answer the question. However, one person stated, "Plants are ok in our docs, but a whole structure like you described would definitely get a serious discussion."

Unfortunately, chances are good that the original poster could face a fine, as many HOAs have guidelines regarding structures built on properties, even when they're smaller. While HOAs can come with a handful of pros, more often, living under one of these results in overly restrictive guidelines on what you can do with your personal property.

Many HOAs have come under fire for preventing homeowners from making eco-friendly and money-saving changes to their homes, whether it's building a mini-greenhouse, installing solar panels on the home's roof, or switching to a native plant lawn. Worse yet, these associations have prevented homeowners from growing food or native gardens.

Restrictions against food or native gardens prevent homeowners from improving their mental well-being, having a more beautiful yard, saving money and time (as these types of gardens require less water and maintenance), growing better-tasting food with fewer chemicals, and spending less at the grocery store.

Additionally, the prevention of food and native gardens keeps homeowners from reducing their carbon footprints, creating more attractive spaces for pollinators and other native wildlife, and reducing the amount of soil erosion in the community.

Overall, HOA restrictions offer more challenges for homeowners and the local environment than benefits, proving a barrier to homeowners seeking to save money and make eco-friendly changes to their homes.

