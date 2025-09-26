Homeowner vents frustrations after HOA issues ridiculous citation: 'Your HOA doesn't know anything'

One Colorado homeowner wasn't sure how to proceed when their homeowners association mistook their drought-resistant plants for weeds.

They posted about their problem in r/DenverGardener. "HOA citation for weeds in my xeriscape hell strip," they said, sharing photos of the garden area in question.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

A "hell strip" is the space between a paved sidewalk and a road, and it is notoriously hard to grow anything there. The pavement on either side heats and dries the soil, and runoff from the paved areas can carry chemicals into it as well, making the growing conditions extremely harsh. Ordinary grass and garden flowers may not fare well in this area without extra care.

That makes it the perfect spot for xeriscaping, or low-water landscaping, like the type the original poster has used in the photos. Most of their hell strip is filled with attractive river rocks, with several hardy, drought-tolerant plant species scattered in between.

Normally, xeriscaping is the smart move when you have an area that struggles to stay moist enough for most plants, as it will save you water, money, and time. However, HOAs often refuse to accept landscaping changes that don't fit with the rest of the neighborhood, even if they are better for the homeowners and the environment, and even if they look beautiful.

Many eco-friendly homeowners have been faced with infraction notices for something as simple as a compost bin or a native plant lawn. In this case, the original poster wasn't even sure what the HOA was referring to as weeds.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"I cut back the Joe Pye weed since it has ['weed'] in the name and looks odd with just the long skinny stem," they said. "Removed some overgrown foliage/damaged foliage. Will refresh the rocks. Maybe I should cut back the spreading stonecrop? Tbh it's not looking its best late in the summer. Maybe adding more late season color would help."

Commenters were outraged on their behalf.

"Well I think it looks great!" said one user. "Don't cut anything back! Provide them with a plant list since whoever runs your HOA doesn't know anything about plants and ask them specifically which plants are 'violating' HOA rules. Also keep in mind that legally you can plant waterwise plants even with HOAs so maybe they're the [ones] violating laws!"

Homeowners who have run into trouble with their HOAs can also work with their neighbors to change the bylaws.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



