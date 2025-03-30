Appliance expert shares honest review one year after installing heat pump: 'Is it worth it?'

Both Canada and the U.S. offer tax breaks and rebates to subsidize the installation cost.

If you've been hearing the buzz about heat pumps and you want to know whether to invest in one, this honest review from an appliance expert is a great place to start.

Your Electric Neighbour (@yourelectricneighbour3633) runs a YouTube channel dedicated to, as they phrased it, "[exploring] everything powered by electricity from toothbrushes to Tesla's." And in one video, they give a full rundown of their spending and savings one year into owning a heat pump.

"I want to go over a year of ownership of one of these heat pumps," he says, "and answer the question we all have: Is it worth it? Can it save you some money?"

Heat pumps — which provide both heating and cooling for homes — primarily differ from traditional HVAC systems and boilers in how they operate. While gas boilers and AC units use fuel and electricity to manage temperature, heat pumps work by simply moving thermal energy from the external environment to the heat pump and vice versa.



This means that heat pumps are vastly more efficient, making them more planet-friendly and non-polluting than conventional systems. That efficiency also means lower bills for homeowners.

Your Electric Neighbour was no exception. Breaking down their heating and cooling month by month, they calculated that the heat pump had saved them approximately $600 in comparison to their prior HVAC system, effectively slashing their bills in half and then some. This usage included warm summers that needed plenty of cooling, as well as the heating necessary for snowy winters in Ontario, Canada.

"Count that over 10 years and it more than pays for the cost of the heat pump," they proclaim.

Another factor enticing homeowners to upgrade is the fact that plenty of fiscal incentives are available to subsidize the installation cost of a new heat pump. Both Canada and the U.S. offer tax breaks and rebates; in many cases, this can bring down the cost of a new system to less than half its original cost.

And when it comes to making the right decision for your home, Your Electric Neighbour urges homeowners to calculate their own usage before getting quotes.

"You gotta know how much you're spending to know how much you're gonna save," they say.

