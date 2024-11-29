Survey reveals surging trend among homeowners with heat pumps — here's what 8 in 10 said

It included the experiences of 2,549 heat pump owners and over 1,025 gas boiler owners across multiple countries.

After switching from gas boilers to electric-powered heat pumps, an overwhelming 81% of households reported satisfaction equal to or even surpassing their old heating systems, according to a May 2023 survey.

As explained in Green City Times, the survey was conducted by Eunomia Research and Consulting on behalf of Nesta, a U.K. innovation charity. It included the experiences of 2,549 heat pump owners and over 1,025 gas boiler owners across Scotland, England, and Wales during the previous winter.

As the largest study of its kind, this survey put to bed the concern that heat pumps might not deliver comparable results to their gas boiler counterparts.

Not only do heat pumps provide both heating and cooling, but they also outperform traditional HVAC in energy efficiency while delivering comfortable indoor temperatures.









Heat pumps are able to use less energy by moving heat around instead of generating it. Their increased energy efficiency helps homeowners reduce their energy bills. Pair these advantages along with the financial benefits of tax credits and rebates, and the long-term savings really start to add up.

The Inflation Reduction Act has been helping Americans save bundles of cash, and there are plenty of funds available for your next home energy-efficiency project — including installing a heat pump. The IRA offers up to $2,000 in tax credits to those who install a heat pump, and low-income households can qualify for an additional rebate of up to $8,000.

Organizations like EnergySage offer free resources to help you get started finding providers and prices in your area. EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace (HPM) is a quick and easy tool built to help homeowners find the best deals.

In addition to saving homeowners money, heat pumps also decrease their pollution output, providing residents with peace of mind and cleaner air.

To take advantage of the IRA's tax incentives, it's important to act sooner than later. The president-elect has maintained that he wants to eliminate the subsidies. While a change like this would take an act of Congress, the fate of the IRA is unknown, so it's best to act now to save thousands of dollars.

