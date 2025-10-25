Shopper thrilled after finding premium item for cheap at Goodwill: 'So good'



One thrifter came across a coffee drinker's fantasy at their local Goodwill.

A post on r/ThriftStoreHauls shared a photo of $400 worth of coffee makers marked down to a jaw-dropping price.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Gourmia cold brew coffee maker, new in the box, was found for 20% off, bringing the already outrageous price down to $12.49. Paired with a Cuisinart coffee maker for a total of less than $20, that's one heck of a haul.

When shopping for home goods or appliances, the savings from thrifting are unbeatable. It's the opportunity to find what you're looking for at a fraction of the retail price. A Zojirushi bread maker, which typically retails for up to $400, was found for $30 at a local Goodwill. Another shopper snagged a $600 Vitamix Blender for $10.

Thrifting can save shoppers up to $1,700 per year. If that's not reason enough to give it a go, the residual benefit is that you might come across rare and timeless items that are marked far below their value. From vintage lamps and vinyl records to art worth thousands of dollars, you never know what you'll come across — which is part of the fun.

Thrifting reduces waste by keeping things circular. A circular economy is a system based on the reuse and regeneration of materials and products in a sustainable or eco-friendly fashion. Reusing or repurposing items — especially e-waste — prevents them from entering landfills and contributing to the massive amounts of toxic gases, like carbon and methane, that are warming our planet.

Next time you need something, give thrifting a try. If the idea of going into the store feels like too much, there are tons of second-hand platforms like Poshmark and ThredUp. Even Goodwill has an online store so you can shop from the comfort of your eco-friendly couch — or find one to purchase.

While some were suspicious of the quality, the cold brew coffee maker was met with admiration.

"Gourmia stuff is so good!" declared one Redditor.

"Crazy good find, congrats!" another applauded.

"Not bad!" a third exclaimed.

