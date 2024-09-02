Thrifter delighted after finding high-end kitchen appliance for shocking price at local Goodwill: 'They're really excellent'

"Use it once a week and you'll get your money back in a couple of months, or less."

A savvy shopper's incredible thrift store find is taking social media by storm. The lucky Redditor shared their exciting discovery on r/ThriftStoreHauls, a community dedicated to celebrating secondhand treasures.

"Bread maker surprise! Zojirushi bread maker was found for 30 bucks at goodwill!" the user exclaimed, alongside a photo of their prized purchase.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The appliance in question? A Zojirushi bread maker that typically retails for up to $400, scored for less than one-tenth of the price.

This thrifting triumph highlights the incredible potential of secondhand shopping. Not only can you snag high-end items at unbeatable prices, but you're also giving preloved goods a new lease on life. It's a mutual victory for your wallet and the planet.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

Thrifting offers a treasure trove of benefits for smart consumers. You can stretch your budget further by finding quality items at steep discounts, from kitchen appliances to clothing to furniture. Another draw is the thrill of the hunt — you never know what hidden gems you might uncover.

But the perks of thrifting go beyond personal savings. By choosing pre-owned items, you're helping to reduce demand for new products and keeping perfectly usable goods out of landfills. This simple act contributes to a more sustainable, circular economy.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

In the case of this bread maker, the new owner is set to enjoy fresh, homemade bread while saving a significant amount of money. They'll likely recoup their $30 investment quickly by avoiding pricey store-bought loaves.

The Reddit community was quick to celebrate this thrifting success story.

One commenter shared their own experience: "Congrats on the find! I picked up a bread maker of the same brand last year! They're really excellent. You're going to have so much fun making your own bread!"

Another user expressed admiration and a hint of friendly envy: "Any Zojirushi is my white whale. Still avoiding me. Nice find!"

A third commenter highlighted the financial wisdom of the purchase: "Nice find! Use it once a week and you'll get your money back in a couple of months, or less."

This bread maker bonanza serves as a delicious reminder of the hidden treasures waiting to be discovered at your local thrift store. The next time you hit up Goodwill, you might just find some serious savings — and maybe even some freshly baked bread.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.