Shopper stunned after scoring rare vintage items at flea market for just $20: 'Dreams do come true'

With many people online complaining about the brightness that comes with overhead lighting — or, as the internet calls it, "the big light" — lamps are becoming increasingly popular.

With thrifting on the rise, vintage lamps in particular are a hot commodity. Many different vintage lamps have become trendy over the past few years, such as the vintage rain oil lamp and, more recently, the lotus lamp that many people have been scouring Facebook Marketplace for.

One Reddit user was in awe of their luck when they found what many called their "dream" lamps.

The user posted: "Woke up at 5am to beat even the early birds at my local flea market today. I'm usually one to keep my [composure], but holy guacamole, did I squeal like a lil piglet. $20 for both Tiffany style table lamps. He also threw in the red light bulb, so night time is now gonna be rad."

The post featured seven images that showed off the stunning stained glass. The lampshades were beautifully detailed with floral patterns and ornate bases.

Some users were incredibly jealous of the original poster and their great find.

"People out here living out my dream, finding things I want," one wrote. Another said, "I hate you, congratulations."

Others celebrated the original poster's success, with one noting, "Those are SPECTACULAR!!" "Dreams do come true!!" someone else wrote.

Yet another said: "AGHHHH! Amazing! I'm so jealous! I know my day will come! I love that you were able to get such a steal!"

Vintage Tiffany lamps in that style can go for hundreds of dollars on eBay, making it even more shocking that the poster was able to get two of them for only $20.

This thread goes to show that shopping for thrifted furniture and decor leads to finding unique pieces that you simply would not get otherwise. Like this user, you may come across affordable vintage finds in perfect condition.

If you are not quite so lucky, upcycling is a wonderful way to take pieces that need some work and turn them into things that are perfectly customized to fit your style. This, of course, has the added effect of keeping these beautiful pieces in circulation and out of landfills.

