  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after scoring rare vintage items at flea market for just $20: 'Dreams do come true'

"I love that you were able to get such a steal!"

by Jodie Kinzer
"I love that you were able to get such a steal!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

With many people online complaining about the brightness that comes with overhead lighting — or, as the internet calls it, "the big light" — lamps are becoming increasingly popular. 

With thrifting on the rise, vintage lamps in particular are a hot commodity. Many different vintage lamps have become trendy over the past few years, such as the vintage rain oil lamp and, more recently, the lotus lamp that many people have been scouring Facebook Marketplace for.

One Reddit user was in awe of their luck when they found what many called their "dream" lamps. 

"I love that you were able to get such a steal!"
Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The user posted: "Woke up at 5am to beat even the early birds at my local flea market today. I'm usually one to keep my [composure], but holy guacamole, did I squeal like a lil piglet. $20 for both Tiffany style table lamps. He also threw in the red light bulb, so night time is now gonna be rad."

The post featured seven images that showed off the stunning stained glass. The lampshades were beautifully detailed with floral patterns and ornate bases.

Some users were incredibly jealous of the original poster and their great find. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"People out here living out my dream, finding things I want," one wrote. Another said, "I hate you, congratulations."

Others celebrated the original poster's success, with one noting, "Those are SPECTACULAR!!" "Dreams do come true!!" someone else wrote

Yet another said: "AGHHHH! Amazing! I'm so jealous! I know my day will come! I love that you were able to get such a steal!"

Vintage Tiffany lamps in that style can go for hundreds of dollars on eBay, making it even more shocking that the poster was able to get two of them for only $20.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

This thread goes to show that shopping for thrifted furniture and decor leads to finding unique pieces that you simply would not get otherwise. Like this user, you may come across affordable vintage finds in perfect condition. 

If you are not quite so lucky, upcycling is a wonderful way to take pieces that need some work and turn them into things that are perfectly customized to fit your style. This, of course, has the added effect of keeping these beautiful pieces in circulation and out of landfills.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x