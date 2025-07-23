Shopper dumbfounded after spotting item at Goodwill with conflicting price tags: 'My jaw literally dropped'

One Goodwill shopper was astonished to find that a pair of shoes — whose original price tag was still attached — had been marked at a higher resale price than their original cost.

The shopper shared a photo of the shoes on the aptly named subreddit r/ThriftGrift, where the $10.50 original clearance tag shows in stark contrast to the $16.99 Goodwill tag.

"My jaw literally dropped when I saw it," the original poster wrote. "There's like 12 of the same pair too. What even happened there?!?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were equally disappointed in the move made by the major secondhand retailer; one person called it "pathetic."

"I'm guessing they can write off the amount they price things at as a loss, that's the only thing that makes sense to me," one person mused.

It's a business strategy for Goodwill that has repeatedly come under fire. Many shoppers online have accused the retailer of corporate greed, arguing that it deliberately jacks up the prices of certain brands and items like these shoes, Retail Wire reported.

The tactic is particularly disheartening given the fact that so many dedicated shoppers visit thrift stores to enjoy the massive discounts and savings that come with buying secondhand.

"For shame, Goodwill!" one commenter wrote.

Fortunately, these instances tend to be outliers, even at Goodwill itself. Plenty of shoppers are still finding hidden gems and major discounts daily, on everything from designer clothes to cookware. And who knows — that great deal might be even greater than initially realized, like this shopper found.

Even better, not only do these purchases mean great savings, but they also keep items out of landfills and reduce pollution.

A shocking 92 million tons of garments end up in landfills each year, per Earth.Org, which is the equivalent of a dump truck of clothes being tossed every single second. And given the fact that many textiles are full of chemicals, synthetic dyes, and microplastic fibers, these are the materials that end up leaching into the environment as they sit in the landfill.

Given that, choosing to shop secondhand — while avoiding the overpriced items, of course — is one of the best ways to do right by both your wallet and the planet.

