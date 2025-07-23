  • Home Home

Shopper dumbfounded after spotting item at Goodwill with conflicting price tags: 'My jaw literally dropped'

"What even happened there?!?"

by Jenny Allison
"What even happened there?!?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

One Goodwill shopper was astonished to find that a pair of shoes — whose original price tag was still attached — had been marked at a higher resale price than their original cost.

The shopper shared a photo of the shoes on the aptly named subreddit r/ThriftGrift, where the $10.50 original clearance tag shows in stark contrast to the $16.99 Goodwill tag.

"My jaw literally dropped when I saw it," the original poster wrote. "There's like 12 of the same pair too. What even happened there?!?"

"What even happened there?!?"
Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were equally disappointed in the move made by the major secondhand retailer; one person called it "pathetic."

"I'm guessing they can write off the amount they price things at as a loss, that's the only thing that makes sense to me," one person mused.

It's a business strategy for Goodwill that has repeatedly come under fire. Many shoppers online have accused the retailer of corporate greed, arguing that it deliberately jacks up the prices of certain brands and items like these shoes, Retail Wire reported.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The tactic is particularly disheartening given the fact that so many dedicated shoppers visit thrift stores to enjoy the massive discounts and savings that come with buying secondhand.

"For shame, Goodwill!" one commenter wrote.

Fortunately, these instances tend to be outliers, even at Goodwill itself. Plenty of shoppers are still finding hidden gems and major discounts daily, on everything from designer clothes to cookware. And who knows — that great deal might be even greater than initially realized, like this shopper found.

Even better, not only do these purchases mean great savings, but they also keep items out of landfills and reduce pollution.

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

Giving me money back 💰

Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

Making it as easy as possible ⚡

Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

A shocking 92 million tons of garments end up in landfills each year, per Earth.Org, which is the equivalent of a dump truck of clothes being tossed every single second. And given the fact that many textiles are full of chemicals, synthetic dyes, and microplastic fibers, these are the materials that end up leaching into the environment as they sit in the landfill.

Given that, choosing to shop secondhand — while avoiding the overpriced items, of course — is one of the best ways to do right by both your wallet and the planet.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x