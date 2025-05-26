Shopper turns heads after discovering designer item with unexpected tag in thrift store: 'That's an amazing find'

"Think how long it lasted and it still looks beautiful."

A Redditor sparked excitement in the r/ThriftStoreHauls community after sharing a remarkable vintage find, which appeared to be a Schiaparelli nightgown discovered while secondhand shopping. The post quickly garnered attention from style lovers and thrifting enthusiasts alike.

The original poster shared photos of the gown, capturing the community's attention with its timeless design and rare nature. The embroidered Schiaparelli label, from a renowned fashion house known for couture pieces and around since the 1920s, added to the thrill of discovering a high-fashion item for "less than $10."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The excitement over the post highlighted the popularity of thrifting, not only for its affordability but also for the unique treasures it can uncover. And yet, thrifting offers even more benefits than that.

Purchasing secondhand items can contribute to sustainability by reducing waste and keeping usable goods out of overflowing landfills. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, in 2018, over 146 million tons of municipal solid waste ended up in landfills in the United States, much of that MSW with the potential to leach chemicals into soil and water systems.

By reducing "firsthand" purchases and instead taking advantage of options like thrifting and sharing, we can also mitigate pollution and energy use associated with production, packaging, and sometimes shipping.

Commenters on the post shared their admiration for the piece, with many marveling at the luck involved in finding such a gem in a thrift store.

"Wow that's an amazing find!!" exclaimed one Reddit user.

"Congratulations! It's lovely," wrote another.

"It's amazing how well made vintage things are though," an impressed commenter shared. "Think how long it lasted and it still looks beautiful."

