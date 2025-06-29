Thrift shopper thrilled after finding sought-after items for tiny fraction of retail price: 'I still can't believe my luck with this one'

When it comes to home decor, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. For one shopper, they hit the jackpot after a pair of "timeless" couch cushions nonetheless hit the shelves at their local thrift store.

They shared their score of two Italian-made, wool Missoni Home decorative cushions with a series of pictures to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

They gushed: "I still can't believe my luck with this one!"

The original poster expanded on their excitement by noting they "paid a tiny fraction" of what they said was a typical $400-500 retail price based on the size and collection.

Lest you think they were getting damaged goods, they said the cushions were in "absolutely pristine condition." The thrifter further raved that "the colors, the iconic zigzag pattern, the texture—everything screams quality and timeless style."

After noting they were still "buzzing," they wrote encouragingly that "sometimes the thrifting gods really do smile on you."

On that count, they are absolutely right, as furniture is just one category in which adventurous shoppers have landed high-quality items. Pricey clothing, such as Canada Goose winter jackets, and even high-quality Le Creuset cookware are also there for the taking — at a steep discount — with a little luck.

Shopping at thrift stores is not just massively valuable for shoppers. Finding more use out of these still-good items also benefits the planet. Keeping these goods out of crowded, methane-producing landfills is a positive move.

Cutting down on the new production of items — which consumes resources and causes pollution in not just creating them, but also shipping them — is another benefit.

Ever-industrious Redditors also had a hack to solve the concern of "the thrift store smell" that a user posed.

"Freeze for like a week (in a freezer bag), wash (in this case with wool wash), and then air dry would work for these," a commenter suggested while noting more expensive dry cleaning would also work.

With that potential pitfall solved, it was all praise and envy for the OP.

"Gorgeous!!!" one user gushed.

"Sweet find," a commenter complimented. "I love the ric rac design too."

"Just picture that meme right here," a Redditor suggested, with another one linking to it. "You know the one."

