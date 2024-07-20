Thrifter leaves the internet floored after sharing photos of 'incredible' Le Creuset haul from Goodwill: 'I'm super stoked'

"How does it feel to be the thrift gods' favorite?"

This Redditor wasn't prepared to find this thrift store deal.

They shared a photo on r/ThriftStoreHauls of their incredible cookware haul.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Le Creuset 4 pieces 2 with lids for $80," the user wrote.

The user found the set at Goodwill and described it as "an awesome pickup," adding, "I'm super stoked. I've pulled a lot of Le Creuset out of this place. I'm in southern Florida ... People dump some incredible stuff and I'm happy to get scraps."

Le Creuset kitchenware can cost you a pretty penny — its website lists the Dutch oven alone for $182. That's over twice the amount the user paid for their secondhand set of four.

Thrift shopping can save you a ton of money. Just like this Redditor, many others are scoring big at secondhand stores. This shopper found a $4,000 couch at Value Village with a price tag of just $18. Another user scored a 12-piece set of copper cookware — which retails for over $2,200 — for just $100.

Thrift shoppers save around $1,700 dollars every year by shopping secondhand, according to CouponFollow. It's good for you, your wallet, and the environment, too.

By donating and shopping secondhand, you'll extend the lifespan of your products. This is especially important for garments, as "the number of times a garment is worn has declined by around 36% in [the past] 15 years," Earth.Org reported.

Prevent perfectly good items, like appliances, clothing, and furniture, from reaching an early demise in the landfill by donating and thrifting.

New to thrifting? Check out our guide to shopping at thrift stores. And if you're looking to donate, start by searching for secondhand shops near you, like Goodwill or The Salvation Army.

Redditors congratulated the user on their fantastic find.

"How does it feel to be the thrift gods' favorite?" one user asked.

"I've not seen that color before, the brown," another commented. "Gorgeous. Congrats!"

