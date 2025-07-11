Shopper outraged after checking price tag on simple item at thrift store: 'This feels so slimy'

"It's getting to the point where I can't afford to thrift anymore."

Ever feel like thrift stores forgot what they're here for?

One Reddit user shared a post in r/ThriftGrift titled, "They don't even try." The original poster spotted an Eric Carle children's book set that felt like anything but a deal.

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's a bright box. Polka dots on the border. A happy elephant is skating across the front. Inside, six books and a poster. The kind of set parents grab to keep kids busy before dinner.

Then they saw the price stickers. Yep. Plural.

An old sticker read $19.99. Smack on top, a new sticker said $24.99. The user wrote: "This feels so slimy. Why don't they just take the old tags off if they plan on charging this much more? It's getting to the point where I can't afford to thrift anymore."

Imagine standing there, doing the math. Five bucks more for no reason? Makes you shake your head.

People in the comments weren't surprised. That sticker swap sparked heated comments. Some said they've stopped thrifting because of markups like this. Others said thrift stores still help them get what they need without draining their bank accounts.

But it's getting tricky. Secondhand shopping isn't just about scoring a cheap mug or book set. It's one way families keep stuff out of landfills. Less trash, less pollution. Like the person who saved $70 by picking up a $2 thrift find instead of buying it new. Small wins stack up.

Still, finds like the Eric Carle set feel unfair to shoppers looking for actual bargains. No one wants to see prices rising for no reason, especially at stores built to help stretch paychecks.

Here's the thing. Thrifting remains one of the easiest ways to save money and waste less. You might find a barely used blender for a few bucks. Or a vintage lamp that transforms your entire living room. Here are ways to make your next thrift trip worthwhile.

Thrift stores help keep landfills from overflowing by giving items new life. One person's frustration over a marked-up kids' book set doesn't erase that. But it does show how fairness matters as much as price tags.

Redditors had a lot to say.

One poster said: "For a kids book??? "

"Outrageous!" exclaimed another Redditor.

Another shared a clever rhyme: "Brown bear, brown bear, what do you see? Overpriced used goods and corporate greed, looking at me."

