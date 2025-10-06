Goodwill shopper sparks outrage with photo of absurd item for sale: 'This is so rude'

A post on Reddit has shoppers questioning how far secondhand retailers are willing to go when it comes to pricing.

The image, shared in the r/ThriftGrift community, shows what appears to be a badly cracked and peeling leather belt listed for $7.49 at a Goodwill store.

Many users found it hard to believe the store would have the audacity to price the belt that high. "Just throw it out at this point," the original poster wrote alongside the photo.

Reddit

One commenter summed up shoppers' general frustration with the store seeming to do this more often, saying: "They playing in our face y'all. We need to boycott."

While it's not unusual for thrift stores to misprice an occasional item, this struck a nerve with shoppers who see thrifting as a lifeline for finding affordable essentials in the face of rising costs. Negative experiences like this, however, can discourage new thrifters, undermining one of the most rewarding and sustainable shopping options around.

Shopping at thrift stores helps people save money on everyday items, from furniture to clothing. Buying used clothing and home goods instead of new ones can save shoppers hundreds each year while extending the life span of perfectly functional items.

Thrifting also helps reduce waste by keeping usable goods out of already-overloaded landfills and cutting demand for new production, which consumes water, energy, and raw materials. All this pollution only contributes to microplastics leaching into our water, soil, food chain, and bodies. Plus, air pollution causes health problems for communities while contributing to the overheating of our planet.

Experts note that occasional overpricing is typically a local-store issue, and it doesn't reflect all secondhand stores. Most thrift stores continue to provide valuable access to low-cost goods while supporting charitable missions and creating jobs. Shoppers can find all sorts of treasures, from designer clothes to vintage furniture, at unbeatable prices — and sometimes, they can even make a profit off their scores.

Commenters were displeased but unsurprised.

One commenter lamented: "Yeah I stopped thrifting years ago because it became 95% overpriced junk. All the good s*** gets instantly picked over by vulture resellers. It used to be one of my favorite ways to spend a Saturday afternoon."

"I donate pretty much everything to the VA now," someone added. "Or just give it away. I'll never darken the doorway of a Goodwill ever again."

Another Reddit user wrote: "This is so rude."

