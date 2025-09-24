Shopper sparks outrage after sharing photo of upsetting sighting at thrift store: 'Out of control'

One shopper wasn't happy about what they considered "insane" prices of some art found at a thrift store.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Two art prints costing $89.99 and $129.99, respectively, caused the Redditor to complain, "What is going on with thrift store prices around here lately?"

One commenter remarked, "Unique (and all savers) have gotten out of control with pricing over the past few years."

"Thrift stores are basically department stores now. I think better deals are on Facebook Marketplace and estate sales," complained another.

While the price for art is subjective and can fluctuate, those prices may be high for a thrift store. Sure, like any commercial business, greed can creep into these spaces. Some are even misusing the word "thrift" in ads. However, feeling ripped off is usually the exception, not the rule, for secondhand shopping.

That's why novice thrift shoppers may want to check out a few stores first or read what others post online, such as the shopper who got a designer bundle that included a Kate Spade satchel for $14.

After all, a $129 overpriced print isn't enough reason to swear off the benefits that thrifting has on the wallet and the environment. For one shopper, a horse drawing held a hidden treasure — a 1970s family portrait.

With inflation and tariffs, buying even basic items is becoming more painful for many. Luckily, the thrift industry supplies everything from clothing to home goods to jewelry while helping people save over $1,700 annually. Shoppers can find vintage or rare products constructed from sturdy quality materials that may be decades old but still last longer than anything at today's mainstream stores.

Shopping at thrift stores makes it easy to break up with fast fashion, known for poorly constructed clothes made under poor human conditions.

Take pride in conserving water and reducing the planet's already heavy carbon impact as the industry contributes to up to 8% of carbon pollution, per the UN Environment Programme.

The intense production process seeps microplastics and polluting dyes into global water systems. Once torn and discarded, these textiles add to already crowded landfills and continue to contaminate nearby water.

Thanks to thrifting, one lucky shopper may not need to shop much at all after finding a vintage sewing machine for $10.

