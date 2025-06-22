Scientists issue warning over alarming new temperature findings: 'We do expect the ... threshold to be exceeded again'

"This may offer a brief respite for the planet."

Experts revealed that the world endured its second-warmest May on record, and the trend of rising temperatures could lead to extreme weather that puts global communities at risk.

What's happening?

Reuters reported that May 2024 had a higher global average surface temperature than May 2025, per data from the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Although it was the second-warmest May on record, scientists said it was only the second month in nearly two years that did not exceed 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above the preindustrial period — a crucial climate threshold that could irreversibly harm the planet.

"Whilst this may offer a brief respite for the planet, we do expect the 1.5C threshold to be exceeded again in the near future due to the continued warming of the climate system," C3S Director Carlo Buontempo said.

More data showed that Iceland and Greenland also experienced record-breaking heat waves in May. Burning fossil fuels is the primary driver of the overheating planet, and experts have urged leaders to cut carbon dioxide emissions faster to avoid the consequences of extreme weather.

Why are rising temperatures concerning?

Although extreme weather events have always happened, human activities that release heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere can increase the intensity of events such as hurricanes and wildfires. In fact, the Natural Resources Defense Council reported that the area burned by wildfires in California per year increased by 500% between 1972 and 2018.

The increased frequency of extreme weather events can put communities at risk. Earlier this year, hundreds of thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes due to blazing wildfires in and around Los Angeles. Now, researchers have issued a warning for residents on the opposite coast as they anticipate a potentially damaging hurricane season.

The global food supply is also at risk with the warming climate. European farmers are struggling to grow crops amid drier weather. Fewer crops mean a more limited food supply, which leads to increased prices at grocery stores.

What's being done about the warming climate?

Experts have recommended various ways to combat climate change. Most of the suggestions involve reducing reliance on dirty energy. Switching from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles can help drivers keep pollution out of the air with the added bonus of never having to pay high gas prices.

Consumers can also reduce their carbon footprint starting at home. Installing solar panels with battery storage can help make homes more resilient when extreme weather events happen — and potentially reduce electricity bills to $0.

EnergySage provides a free service that allows homeowners to compare quotes from vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on installations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



