Shopper calls out thrift store for outrageous sighting on shelves: 'Ridiculous'

Most shoppers know the heartbreak of finding an ideal piece of clothing that's out of their budget, but thrift stores shouldn't be pricing people out of purchases.

A thrift shopper was devastated after discovering a shocking price tag on what appeared to be a perfect secondhand jacket.

The Woolrich jacket was begging to be taken home, but at $175, it was not even an option.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I love the jacket, but pricing is ridiculous," they wrote. "It fit me so well! Had to let it go due to pricing. I even checked with one of the workers if it's not a typo."

Woolrich is a luxury outdoor clothing brand that sells jackets, beanies, boots, and more. Its prices are typically on the higher end, but this Redditor wasn't shopping at a Woolrich store; they were shopping at a thrift store, where goods on sale have been donated and are usually heavily discounted.

This jacket is another unfortunate example of unethical "thrift grift," where a thrift store prices items high and profits heavily from someone else's generosity.

FROM OUR PARTNER Protect your immune system and boost your hydration with this tasty electrolyte blend Nuun hydration tablets help you create healthy, active habits with clean ingredients tailored to your lifestyle. Nuun Sport easily mixes with water for a hydrating beverage to power you through your next workout, while a daily dose of Nuun Immunity is a quick addition to any self-care routine. These tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and you can even pick zero-sugar flavors. Keep a Nuun tube in your car, purse, carry-on luggage, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

While thrifting has become a trendy activity, many people still rely on thrift stores for affordable goods. Thrift grifting makes thrifting inaccessible for the people who need it the most.

Even so, thrift shopping is still one of the best ways to save money on clothing, furniture, and appliances. With enough patience and persistence, you can find just about anything in the thrift store, from vintage watches to entire bedroom sets.

The average thrift shopper can save $1,760 per year, or around $150 a month, according to Coupon Follow.

Thrifting isn't just good for your wallet; it's also great for the planet. Each year, millions of tons of perfectly good items are thrown away, destined to decompose for thousands of years in a landfill.

By donating your old stuff and shopping at thrift stores, you conserve valuable resources, reduce your carbon footprint, and prevent reusable items from clogging up polluting trash heaps.

Commenters couldn't believe the jacket's price tag.

"Awful that they are donated, but they're not seeming to be too decent about charging new price for some overworn things," one user said.

"Yeah your store is crazy," another Redditor wrote. "I've paid about a buck for a 30-year-old jacket and about a tenner for a sherpa-insulated vest."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.