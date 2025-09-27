Shopper thrilled after finding incredible antique item with $7 price tag at Goodwill: 'How could I not buy this?'

"Very jealous of this one."

A strikingly beautiful, antique piece of furniture found at the thrift store has sparked inspiration among homeowners to hunt for their own thrift furniture treasure.

"How could I not buy this Deco bar cabinet for $6.99?" The Redditor posted to the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls. The cabinet featured rustic-tinted wood and was styled beautifully on top of a bookshelf of the same tone. Antique deco bar cabinets usually resell for hundreds of dollars, but this lucky thrifter was able to secure theirs for a few bucks.

"Definitely a versatile piece of furniture," the shopper wrote in their Reddit post.

Thrifters stated that they felt envious of the OP's glorious find.

"Very jealous of this one," wrote a commenter. "You styled it beautifully."

Great deals on furniture are plentiful when it comes to thrifting. Estimates suggest that furnishing a home can cost thousands of dollars, but thrift shopping for new finds naturally reduces the cost.

Along with this, thrifters can find unique, high-quality items that can create a one-of-a-kind space to match their individual style. LondonlovesProperty reported that you can save 30%-75% just by sourcing furniture from resale sites online, your local thrift store, or curbside freebies.

One new homeowner in 2021 explained to Business Insider the vast benefits of furnishing your home with second-hand items. They revealed that there is truly no shortage of second-hand items.

"Thrift stores like The Salvation Army and Goodwill are relative treasure troves, but the bulk of the items I found were from places like Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, Nextdoor, and other buying and selling groups online," they said.

Beyond saving money, avoiding the fast furniture industry keeps waste out of landfills, helps mitigate deforestation, and keeps local ecosystems safe. Fast furniture production has been linked to expansive resource depletion, especially deforestation, which is a leading cause of environmental degradation.

The industry also contributes to landfill waste, heightening air, water, and soil pollution in its wake.

In the United States, over 12 million tons of furniture are thrown away each year. By using cheap, low-quality materials, the fast furniture industry forces consumers to keep buying products that aren't meant to last.

This thrifter's find is a reminder of high-quality, unique thrift finds becoming popular and common. If you need new furniture, be sure to stop by your local thrift store first.

"I would have bought it too!" wrote another commenter. "Nice find."

