Musician stunned after looking up true value of item purchased from Goodwill: 'Got lucky with this one'

Some sharp-eyed second-hand shoppers found quite the prize and shared their find with r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"Got a call from my father a couple of days ago and he told me he found a guitar at a goodwill," wrote the original poster. "He [sent] me pictures and as soon as I saw it said Gibson I immediately told him to buy it."

"The guitar looks pretty expensive," the OP continued, "so he took it to a guitar specialist and he said some of these guitars go for $800 new. He valued this in its condition around 4 to $500 he said. … Pops got lucky with this one lol"

Photo Credit: Reddit

It was an absolute steal for a $25 purchase. A few other music-lovers have been able to score some sweet finds while thrifting. Keyboards, turntables, and high-end speakers have all been saved from certain doom.

This is one of the best things about thrift shopping. There's the thrill of saving a few bucks with a great deal, but second-hand shoppers are also preventing items from going to landfill. In the case of audio gear, that means less e-waste leaching chemicals into local soil and shedding microplastics that eventually find their way into the food we eat.

Thrifting also prevents atmospheric pollution from manufacturing. Tamping that down means reducing destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts. These trends have caused a crisis in home insurance and agriculture, among many other ill effects.

The Reddit community was hugely impressed by the surprise find of this great Les Paul guitar.

"Good Lord. I had a beautiful Epiphone Les Paul at one time that I had to sell because I was unemployed. I miss that guitar fiercely," lamented one community member.

"The Korean made Epiphones are regarded as some of the best! What a score! I'm never parting with my 2001 Les Paul," wrote another.

