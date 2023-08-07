Savvy thrift shopper snags $700 turntable for an unbelievably low price: ‘You’ve just bought a piece of history’

One lucky shopper recently proved that while shopping online is convenient, the only way to find true hidden treasures is by pounding the pavement.

A recent post in the Reddit community r/ThriftStoreHauls showed that a shopper found a Technics SL-1200MK2 turntable for only $9.99 at a thrift store. That may not seem like a big deal to some, but it’s actually very, very cool.

Photo Credit: u/lowlife9 / Reddit

The SL-1200MK2 was first produced in 1979. It was the first Hi-Fi turntable with disco and club DJs in mind. According to Technics.com, Technics staff visited clubs in Chicago and saw DJs using an earlier version of the turntable as a “musical instrument.”

The 1200MK2 model was developed with the input of multiple DJs, successfully responding to their needs. As Technics wrote, “It was the bona fide model that changed the turntable from a record player to a ‘musical instrument.’”

While purchasing a turntable that was produced 40-some years ago for $9.99 may seem about right, to those in the know, it’s the bargain of a lifetime.

Guitar Center has a sold-out 1200MK2 online listing for $595, Ebay has one going for $599, and Reverb.com has one going for $760.

Besides finding absolute steals like this Reddit user did, thrifting is also a great way to reduce your impact on the environment. By buying something second-hand, you reduce air pollution and energy and resource consumption, and you keep your new purchase from ending up in a landfill. Not to mention you eliminate any possibility of it adding to the massive amounts of trash floating in the ocean.

So you get the picture of just how good this find was. Those who commented on the post were well aware of this.

One commenter recognized the historical significance of the find, posting, “If it works, you’ve just bought a piece of history.”

Jealousy was a recurring theme among the commenters.

One commenter wrote, “Awesome find, I’m totally jealous!”

Another added, “Good lord, that is the find & bargain of a lifetime. Possibly the most jealous I’ve ever been on this sub!! Nice work.”

The jealousy even stretched across the pond.

“Don’t think I’d find this for such a good deal in the UK,” the commenter wrote. “Very jealous, well done!”

So get some exercise out there, and you just might find the next “bargain of a lifetime.”

