Thrift shopper bewildered after testing $7 item with surprising twist: 'I almost didn't go today'

"I bought my daughter one — it was 400 bucks! You got a bargain!"

One shopper almost missed a huge score at a local thrift store. The Redditor shared that they considered not going shopping on this particular day, but thankfully they did. A fully functioning keyboard was waiting for them for just $7.

"It was put out on the floor today," the poster said. "I almost didn't go today!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the shopper posted a photo of a used Casio keyboard and wrote: "I asked the employee if it worked, and he said probably not since it was priced so low. He tested it for me, and it worked."

This savvy shopper purchased the instrument for only $7. One Reddit user commented, "I bought my daughter one — it was 400 bucks! You got a bargain!"



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

Many thrift shoppers are familiar with the thrill of a great find like this. Everyday items such as clothing, home furnishings, and other necessities often bring consumers into secondhand stores. But occasionally, lucky thrifters also stumble upon rare or expensive items at bargain prices.

Items like luxury-brand handbags for only $13, expensive jewelry marked down to a few bucks, and even brand-new iconic shoes can sometimes turn up while you comb the aisles, ending your shopping trip with a smile.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

It's not surprising that the resale market has been growing quickly in recent years, partially instigated by the pandemic and further encouraged by inflation. According to OfferUp, this trend is set to continue.

The organization predicts the "recommerce" market will grow by 55% by 2029, surpassing the growth of the retail market. Shoppers across the country have discovered the benefits of thrifting.

In addition to saving money, buying secondhand is also great for the environment. Perfectly good used items crowding landfills leads to more toxic pollution. Every thrifted purchase is one less object piled up in the trash.

Commenters on the Reddit post were excited to see the great deal the original poster got on their keyboard.

One user wrote: "Nice! Looks like a great one to practice on."

"Wow," another Redditor said.

The post even made one commenter nostalgic: "My family had the same keyboard in our house growing up!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.