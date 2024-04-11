Shopper stunned to find high-end electronic system at rummage sale: 'Who donates this?'

You don't have to spend a fortune on high-quality items when hidden treasures are available at local thrifting sales.

A Redditor celebrated their incredible find in a post in the r/ThriftStoreHauls thread.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I [can't] believe I found a fully functional Bose Soundtouch IV at a church rummage sale for $20 today," they wrote. "Who donates this??"

The image shows the working Bose speaker, in great physical condition, placed perfectly on OP's table in front of a cross-stitch portrait on the wall. With its functioning clock, impressive display, and CD port, they found a steal.

With the ease and scope of online shopping, you can find anything you are looking for right at your fingertips — and it can be on your doorstep within 24 hours. But shopping online for new products can have a big environmental impact.

Packaging contributes to harmful planet-warming gas, pollution of ecosystems, and deforestation, only for most of the items to end up in landfills. Approximately 2.9 million tons of returned online purchases ended up in landfills in the U.S. in 2020.

Not to mention, there's the financial strain of shopping for new products. A brand-new Bose Wave SoundTouch system IV goes for $599 directly from the source. The OP found a steal with their new speaker.

Thrifting can help eliminate the demand for new products, which can help drive down pollution in the manufacturing and shipping of new items. Secondhand shopping also keeps items out of landfills, and it can save you money on the items you need, such as furniture and kitchenware. With a keen eye, you can even nab some rare and valuable finds, like a vintage Gucci purse for only $5 or a $1000 camera for $15.

Thrifting provides great opportunities to get quality items for cheap.

"I bought one for $25 at value village a week ago too. Was blown away at the $1000 sold comps on eBay," commented one user.

"Awesome score and Bose is the best company. I've had all my Bose products replaced without cost if anything was wrong," said another user.

Check out TCD's thrifting guide to help you find great deals and make a difference for our planet.

