Scientists tie household appliance to 40,000 premature deaths — here's how to protect your family

A study has found that gas cookers are contributing to the premature deaths of about 40,000 Europeans every year, according to Euronews.

Scientists at Jaume I University's School of Health Sciences in Spain compared nitrogen dioxide (NO2) readings from European homes to existing health studies to formulate their results.

They found the amount of background pollution combined with the NO2 levels inside the homes broke the World Health Organization's safety guidelines. Even when gas stoves are off, they can leak methane, a planet-warming gas.

Electric stoves provide a much safer way of cooking, cut down on gas bills, and reduce pollution. Across the board, they're a win for everyone.

The most energy-efficient versions are induction cooktops, but any Energy Star-certified electric stove could cut down on toxic fumes both inside and outside your home.

Homeowners in the United States who purchase these appliances are also eligible for rebates and tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act. The IRA helps homeowners upgrade their energy efficiency by helping them pay for new equipment and services such as solar panels, heat pump dryers, and electric stoves.

Electrifying your home, vehicle, and appliances are some of the best ways to save money while also helping the environment. Higher energy efficiency leads to lower power bills and reduces toxic pollution.

With so many upgrade options to consider, it's helpful to consult a resource like Rewiring America.

Rewiring America has free tools to help people navigate available tax incentives, find contractors, and make upgrading their homes way cheaper. By answering a few quick questions, the organization's "IRA Savings Calculator" can shed light on the resources available to you.

Through the IRA's Home Efficiency Rebates program, you could be eligible for up to $8,000. On top of that, the IRA's Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates offer up to an additional $14,000 to eligible homeowners.

The study has shed light on how dangerous gas stoves can be, and the IRA can help you get rid of yours and install a new, safer electric stove in its place.

"For too long it has been easy to dismiss the dangers of gas cookers," said Sara Bertucci, European Public Health Alliance policy manager for global public health. "Like cigarettes, people didn't think much of the health impacts, and like cigarettes, gas cookers are a little fire that fills our home with pollution."

