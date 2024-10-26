Survey unearths surprising trend about homes with solar panels — here's what 99% of homeowners said

Installing rooftop solar panels has become popular for homeowners looking to save money on energy bills and increase their home's value.

The solar power era is getting brighter by the day. With U.S. states such as Massachusetts moving forward on legislation to revitalize the state's solar industry and K-12 schools reportedly quadrupling solar power use in the past 10 years, the benefits of this clean energy technology are being felt everywhere.

Homeowners are also embracing the value of rooftop solar. Solar energy can reduce demand on the electrical grid while potentially helping to save neighborhoods around $3 million (40%, including incentives) on utility bills.

In a 2023 residential solar study conducted by the MarketWatch Guides team, 924 out of 1,000 survey respondents from across the U.S. who have purchased or leased a solar panel system shared an overwhelming consensus on customer satisfaction, being either "very satisfied" or "mostly satisfied" with their solar installations. Coupling this with the 73 who were "somewhat satisfied," 99% of homeowners have been pleased with their solar systems.

The survey showed that the most popular system size for respondents' home solar installations was 7 kilowatts. Almost half of respondents (48.7%) reported also purchasing a solar battery, and more than a quarter (26.7%) reported purchasing an electric vehicle charger.

Installing rooftop solar panels has become popular for homeowners looking to save money on energy bills and increase their home's value. The long-term savings are substantial, meaning panels generally pay for themselves over their lifetime.

In the United States, the federal government offers the Solar Investment Tax Credit, a nationwide incentive for solar panels and other renewable energy systems. If you install an eligible system, you can claim a federal tax credit equivalent to 30% of your total solar project costs. EnergySage's free tools can help you get quick solar installation estimates and begin the transition to clean energy.

By utilizing home technology that lowers bills and reduces reliance on dirty fuels, communities can become more resilient in the face of a warming planet.

