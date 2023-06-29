This new ‘ventless’ dryer is changing the laundry game — here’s how it can help you save hundreds

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, many Americans can get serious cash back when they upgrade to a heat pump dryer.

Doing laundry is a chore that many of us face regularly, but it doesn’t have to be a hassle. Heat pump dryers are revolutionizing the laundry game and can help you save money in the long run.

What is a heat pump dryer?

A heat pump dryer, which is a type of ventless dryer, is a type of dryer that uses a heat pump to dry your clothes. This means the heat pump captures warmth from the surrounding air, heats it further using a compressor, and recirculates it inside to dry the clothing.

It is a more energy-efficient alternative to a traditional dryer, as it uses less energy to dry. Because heat pump dryers are ventless, they do not require external vents to expel the hot air, so no expensive vent work is needed.

Why get a heat pump dryer?

According to Energy Star, heat pump dryers use about 28% less energy than traditional dryers, so you’ll save money every time you wash your clothes.

And because you’re using less energy to dry your clothes, you’ll also reduce the amount of harmful carbon pollution your home creates.

How much does a heat pump clothes dryer cost?

Heat pump clothes dryers generally cost at least $1,000, although more expensive models exist. As of late June, Home Depot sold eight ventless models that cost between $800 and $1,400. On the other hand, more traditional electric dryers cost closer to $500-$800.

Luckily, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), many Americans can get serious cash back when they upgrade to a heat pump dryer. The IRA will provide up to $840 (depending on income) for households when they get a heat pump clothes dryer.

So, the combination of the IRA rebate plus the hundreds of dollars in energy savings over the dryer’s lifetime makes buying a heat pump clothes dryer an excellent economic choice. And it’s a smart economic decision that helps the planet, too.

