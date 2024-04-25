Tesla driver calls out parked trucks with photo taken at public charging station: 'Every charger should have a number to call to get people towed'

"If I had an electric car and they were the only two spaces, I'd consider parking in front of one of them."

When electric cars started gaining traction as a viable form of personal and family transportation, one of motorists' main concerns was the availability of charging infrastructure.

With doubts about whether an EV could make desired journeys on a single charge or fears that a suitable charging spot would not be available on the way, some perhaps weren't quite so keen to make the switch from dirty fuel to clean electricity.

But driving range in vehicles is steadily increasing, and initiatives like the Inflation Reduction Act have helped to increase charging spots. Elsewhere, some cities have banned the future construction of traditional gas stations, and more public charging is becoming available.

That's not to mention accessibility will increase as more manufacturers switch to the North American Charging Standard — and brands are offering adapters for existing vehicles. That might be why electric vehicle sales in the United States topped the one million mark in 2023, and popularity is still surging.

More charging infrastructure is great news for EV drivers and anyone looking for a planet-friendly alternative to their gas-guzzling machine. Unfortunately, the gas guzzlers don't seem too happy about that.

To protest the increased presence of electric cars on the nation's roads, some drivers have started to park in electric charging spots, blocking access for those who need to boost their battery life.

One person posted an example of just that on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, with two V8 trucks taking up charging spots for no good reason but to be an inconvenience.

It's not the only way drivers clinging to dirty fuel have shown their disdain for electric cars. Some EV motorists have been victims of coal rolling — when a car intentionally blows huge clouds of smoke from an exhaust pipe at EVs, runners, or cyclists — and vandals have been destroying charging stations.

But EV drivers can be safe in the knowledge that their vehicle requires less maintenance, is cheaper to refuel, and is much better for the planet than gas-powered versions.

"Every charger should have a number to call to get people towed," one Redditor suggested.

"If I had an electric car and they were the only two spaces, I'd consider parking in front of one of them and then plugging in, if the cable was long enough," said another.

