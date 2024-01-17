Tesla owner dumbfounded after bizarre discovery at charging station: ‘Fear of the future doesn’t delay it’

The disdain that these EVs generate has also led to instances of keying, coal rolling, and other attacks.

An electric vehicle owner hoping to charge their car found a surprise when they visited a local charging station.

The Redditor posted photos of the charging station in the r/teslamotors subreddit, showing that the connector was completely cut off from the cord.

An undamaged connector at a Tesla charging station would typically look like this, though they do vary. Luckily, the original poster said in a comment that only one connector was cut, and there were two more Tesla chargers and a ChargePoint.

The damaged charging port was likely vandalized by an anti-environmentalist whose goal was to make life more difficult for EV owners, as many around the country have dealt with similar circumstances when they discovered damaged connectors. The disdain that these EVs generate has also led to instances of keying, coal rolling, and other attacks.

While there may be a large contingent of people who don’t respect EV owners, there’s no denying the impact of EVs on the environment. The Environmental Protection Agency concluded that transportation is the leading source of pollution in the United States, so EVs help reduce harmful planet-warming gases that damage the natural world.

EVs aren’t always affordable and do raise concerns about dirty energy sources and mining scarce materials that are used in their batteries. However, the Environmental Defense Fund definitively declared EVs to be safer options for the environment than gas-powered cars.

Unsurprisingly, Reddit users were not happy to see the damaged charging station in the photos.

“Fear of the future doesn’t delay it,” one user commented.

“Sucks if you got to this destination, relying on the charger to be available and ready, only to find there is no option,” another comment stated.

Another user revealed the extreme actions taken against their local charging station, writing, “Someone set the only Tesla charger in my hometown on fire…like, why? Why would you do that??”

