Tesla driver calls out 3 parked trucks with photo taken at public charging station: 'They had to park [there]'

"They are just practicing for when they finally get their electric trucks."

Transportation is a huge part of daily life. Over the years, we have found ways to make our vehicles benefit us and our communities by reducing air pollution. However, change is not always easy.

In the subreddit r/TeslaLounge, one Redditor posted a photo of what appears to be trucks blocking access to an electric vehicle charging station, suggesting that change may not be embraced by everyone.

Photo Credit: Reddit

EVs have gained tremendous popularity in recent years. Owners of EVs share that they spend less on their maintenance bills and benefit from reduced noise on the road.

EVs have proved to be a win in many other ways as well, including job growth. The Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law infused $245 billion into the sector.

Additionally, keeping our air and water clean is top priority to maintain healthy communities. EVs help achieve this by cutting down on harmful pollution, and many models can be purchased for a reduced price thanks to massive tax credits.

Companies such as Tesla are leading the charge, pun intended, when it comes to EV loyalty from customers. The company also goes so far as to welcome trade-ins, including trucks, toward a new or used Tesla purchase.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Even with these wins in mind, there may be resistance, unfortunately.

"There [are] so many other spots. They had to park where the 2 chargers are," the original poster shared, seemingly disappointed in those who appear to be failing to see the benefits of EVs.

Another photo shows one of the trucks from behind, parked at a noticeable angle, reinforcing the idea that it is deliberately cutting off access to the charging station.

"Here you can see from this angle he's not parked straight unfortunately," the OP said, demonstrating the angle of the parked vehicle was deliberate.

Despite the frustrating situation, the OP received a lot of support.

"I've stayed there! If you call the hotel the morning of your stay they will block a charging spot for you," one commenter suggested.

Another user possibly shed some light on the situation by wondering, "Is it anti-EV or anti-Tesla?"

Someone else saw humor in the blocked access to the chargers by commenting, "They are just practicing for when they finally get their electric trucks they have reserved."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.