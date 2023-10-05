Tesla lands another coup with major car brand adopting its NACS connector: ‘Our clients want access to fast, reliable and convenient chargers’

With more and more brands vowing to go electric, access to the Supercharger network will benefit all EV drivers.

The race to net zero is on, and widespread adoption of electric vehicles is a key factor. In recent EV news, groundbreaking manufacturer Tesla bagged a big cat, as CleanTechnica reports that Jaguar has become the latest automaker to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard connector.

The Combined Charging System was the standard charging method for years until Tesla’s NACS system, which Electrek reports is quickly becoming the preferred charging plug. Tesla developed its own plug to establish a proprietary charging network. This network has grown into today’s Supercharger network.

While brands hesitated to adopt the new plug, the tide shifted earlier this year when Ford — one of Tesla’s main rivals — announced it would install the NACS plugs in its EVs. Since this surprising partnership, manufacturers have been rapidly getting on board, including Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, GM, Volvo, Polestar, Rivian, and now Jaguar.

According to the Department of Energy, Tesla’s Superchargers account for around 60% of DC fast chargers in the United States, Motor Authority reports. Adding the NACS connector will make access to the Supercharger network — which is quickly becoming considered the largest and the most reliable in the world — convenient for drivers of non-Tesla EVs.

As stated earlier, widespread adoption of EVs is crucial to stopping the rapid overheating of our planet. Transportation accounts for over 16% of global carbon pollution, with a typical car producing over 10,000 pounds of heat-trapping pollution a year. EVs produce no exhaust pollution, so the more on the road, the better.

With more and more brands vowing to go electric, access to the Supercharger network will benefit all EV drivers and may encourage many who may have been on the fence to make the switch.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

CleanTechnica reports that from 2025 on, all new Jaguars will come with built-in support for the NACS charger, eliminating the need for any adapters and allowing for seamless charging.

“JLR is dedicated to helping our clients make the switch to electric vehicles and to our commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2039,” said Jaguar’s director of electrification services, Mark Camilleri, in a press release.

“Whilst most charging takes place at home, when away from home, our clients want access to fast, reliable and convenient chargers. Tesla has created a charging network across the globe that delivers this, and we are delighted to be working with them to provide access for Jaguar clients.”

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.