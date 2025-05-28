Gardener shares simple hack for growing endless supply of fruit: 'You got this'

If you're looking to green-ify your shower space with an endless supply of self-grown loofahs, look no further.

The scoop

TikTok gardener Judy Bao Garden (@judybaogarden) shared her infinite loofah hack with the caption, "How to keep growing [loofahs] forever!"

Loofahs are the dried fruit of the subtropical vining loofah plant. Once you pick the loofah gourd from the vine, let it dry out completely. Then open it up, look for the big black seeds, and drop them in a shallow hole. Cover lightly with soil and water once a day. Within a few weeks, your loofah seeds should sprout.

"You got this," Judy encouraged in the comments.

How it's helping

Store-bought loofahs are typically made of plastic and contribute to microplastic pollution. Growing your own products whenever possible is a huge breath of fresh air for the planet and your pockets. Especially with hacks like this, one seed will provide an eternity of what you need without the negative environmental impact.

Turns out, there are plenty of fruits and vegetables that can essentially last forever if you know what to do. You can follow similar processes for strawberries, chives, basil, lemons, and broccoli.

There are also seed-saving tips on how to store and use later. Growing your own produce will save you a trip to the store, which also saves time and money. And for an extra bonus, your food will taste better too.

The perks of gardening don't stop there. Studies have shown that those who garden get more fiber and are happier, improving physical and mental health across the board.

Gardening is also better for the planet, decreasing the demand for mass-produced, store-bought, and globally shipped produce, which reduces plastic packaging and food waste.

Finding alternatives for plastic, especially single-use plastics, can help cool things down around here. Investing in a reusable water bottle can save up to $260 a year, which is what the average American spends on plastic water bottles.

Even your Starbucks habit can be adjusted by bringing in your own reusable cup or brewing at home.

What everyone's saying

Judy's DIY endless loofah hack was met with appreciation and a whole lot of emojis.

"Love to visit her garden. So much great information," one TikToker commented.

"Wow," another wrote.

