Gardener demonstrates how to get an endless supply of lemons from just one store-bought fruit: '100% trying this'

The growing popularity of home gardening has its own niche on social media, with tips and tricks for beginners and experienced gardeners alike.

TikTok user Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardener) recently posted a short video tutorial on how to grow a lemon tree from a lemon bought at the supermarket.

It's just one example of how social media users can find information on everything from choosing which plants to grow to tending to them and troubleshooting.

The scoop

Once a lemon is cut open, the seeds can be removed and should be soaked in a glass of water overnight, Simon instructed. They can then be planted in a pot of soil, and with regular sunlight and watering, a lemon tree will begin to grow.

The plant may or may not produce fruit, but Simon also noted that the leaves of the tree have unique uses. The harvested leaves can be dried and crushed and then infused with hot water to make lemon leaf tea.

How it's helping

With the proper tools and space, most people can manage a flourishing home garden. Gardening provides various benefits as both a hobby and a local food source.

Growing your own produce year after year cuts back on your spending at the supermarket and yields fresher and better-tasting food. It also positively impacts the environment by cleaning the air and soil of pollutants and reducing carbon emissions from transportation of food.

Gardening boosts mental and physical health, and simply being in nature can improve your mood and reduce stress. A recent study found that people who garden are healthier than those who don't thanks to the increase in physical activity and fiber consumption.

If gardening seems intimidating, you can start small. Spend more time outside every day and bring plants such as cut flowers or low-maintenance succulents into your home. Get involved in your local community garden to meet and learn from other gardeners in your city.

You can then work your way up to more challenging potted plants and eventually build a home garden to grow produce. For tips on getting started, check out The Cool Down's guide on growing your own food.

What's everyone saying

Viewers loved the suggestions in Simon's lemon tree video, with one commenting, "100% trying this."

Another user said, "Will be trying the lemon leaf tea for sure."

