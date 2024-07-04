Master gardener shares seed-saving tip for seemingly infinite plants: 'I love this'

Everyone has heard a grandparent say, "Things aren't made to last anymore!" And sometimes, it can seem almost impossible to find something that can truly stand the test of time — almost.

The scoop

Master gardener and TikToker Jessica (@fromdreamtoseed) shared exactly how possible it is for certain plants to last forever. Follow her chive and columbine seed-saving journey for everything you need to know.

When chive blooms dry out and lose their purple hue, the seeds are ready to harvest. Jessica recommends putting the seed heads in a paper bag until they're fully dry. After a good shake, the small black seeds should fall out easily.

"Plants, like people and animals, will adapt to their environment, and they pass this genetically onto their offspring, meaning their seeds. So when you save seeds from plants grown in your garden, or grown locally, you're able to then grow plants that are specifically adapted to grow to your local conditions," the gardener explains.

For columbine, wait until the seed stalks are dry and brown. One easy way to check if they're ready is to rattle them. If you hear the seeds shaking around inside, you're good to go.

Seeds can be saved for personal use, community events, or to share with other gardeners.

How it's helping

Jessica's tips for perpetuating the life of plants through harvesting their seeds save money and encourage a sense of community by sharing the wealth.

Growing your own food is not only more delicious, but it also improves mental and physical health, according to a study by the University of Colorado. The increased physical activity and fiber intake can benefit brain health and reduce the risk of heart disease.

The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health published a study based in Singapore showing that those who garden are happier and have higher levels of optimism and self-esteem.

It's also an incentive to spend some time in the sun, eat healthier, and create relationships with neighbors and other local gardeners.

On top of everything else, it's a great way to pay homage to Mother Earth by limiting trips and purchases at the store, which reduces the demand for mass-produced and globally shipped produce.

What people are saying

Jessica's seed-saving tips were greatly appreciated.

"I love this," one TikToker applauded. "Just shake em."

"I love saving seeds for the following year or sharing with friends," another commented.

"Great idea!" a third exclaimed.

