Gardener shares quick and savvy way to grow strawberries: 'Planted my whole strawberry bed with a handful from the store'

Thanks to this simple gardening hack from savvy gardener Judy Bao (@judybaogarden), you can start growing your own strawberries at home without having to buy a packet of seeds.

The scoop

The next time you buy some strawberries at the store, cut off a thin outer layer of the fruit to start your own strawberry garden.

Gardener Judy slices off small sections of her strawberries and places them on a paper towel to dry.

Over time, the bright red strawberry slices turn to a pale yellow color, indicating they are fully dry.

When the fruit slices are dried out, you can easily remove the seeds. Simply rub the seeds off of the strawberries with your fingertips.

Sprinkle the seeds into a pot of soil, and after about one month, Judy says you’ll start to see sprouts. After a year, your strawberries will start to bloom, supplying you with a fresh batch of sweet, organic berries.

“A fun and easy way mom grows her strawberries,” reads the caption. “Try it out!”

How it’s helping

Judy’s gardening hack is encouraging other TikTokers to start their own garden. Consistently gardening has numerous benefits for both your mental and physical health. According to a 2020 study, individuals who tended a garden reported reduced levels of stress and higher levels of well-being.

Growing fruits and vegetables in your yard is also an easy way to save money on groceries. On top of helping your wallet, gardening supports the environment. When you grow your own produce, you reduce the demand for mass-produced and globally shipped food items.

The less you rely on store-bought produce, the more you can reduce your carbon footprint. One pound of transported food results in 0.18 pounds of carbon pollution. As a result, every pound of food you grow in your backyard helps decrease the amount of carbon in the air.

What everyone’s saying

TikTokers appreciated the gardening hack and were excited to try it at home.

“Your mom is amazing, thank you,” wrote one user.

“I do that and yup, planted my whole strawberry bed with a handful from the store,” commented another TikToker.

“Momma is a genius,” wrote one user.

