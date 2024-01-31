Homeowner shares unbelievable saga after purchasing Dyson product at Goodwill: ‘They replaced it with the next model’

If you’re a fan of a good thrifting find, this Reddit user’s clever thrifting swap will blow you away.

A Redditor in the r/ThriftStoreHauls forum reported spotting a Dyson combination fan and space heater for just $3 at Goodwill.

However, a quick online search revealed that the particular Dyson model had been recalled for overheating and even catching on fire.

“I called Dyson and they replaced it with the next model (which retailed for $400-$500),” said the original poster.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Dedicated thrifting fans can score rare, high-end items like luxury cookware, fine jewelry, or exclusive clothing brands by searching the racks and shelves for hidden gems.

Not only are thrift stores filled with treasures just waiting to be discovered, but more people are looking to secondhand stores and resellers to save big on wish-list items or even take on creative projects like upcycling.

In 2022, CNBC projected that the resale market is likely to grow by 80% over the following five years, which highlights how shoppers are turning to thrifting as a more budget-friendly alternative to buying brand-new items.

Besides saving resale customers hundreds, or possibly thousands, of dollars in their shopping trips, thrifting is also an eco-friendly option that encourages shoppers to take part in a circular economy rather than a linear one, which keeps perfectly good products from piling up in landfills. Every year, an estimated 11.3 million pounds of textile waste finds its way into U.S. landfills.

For more details on the benefits of thrifting, check out TCD’s thrifting guide.

Fellow members of the r/ThriftStoreHauls forum congratulated the OP on their amazing secondhand deal.

“Excellent find, turned $3 into $400,” one thrifting enthusiast celebrated in the post’s comments.

“I’d donate it back to the bins to let the next person who finds it do the same,” a Reddit user mentioned.

“I would imagine, even if they don’t want you to physically send the product in, that they ask for the serial number,” another Redditor chimed in. “I doubt they would just take someone’s word on owning the product.”

