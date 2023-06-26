Shopper makes incredible find inside $4 thrifted jewelry bag: ‘I just want to share my excitement’

There’s an undeniable thrill in scouring thrift stores and never knowing what treasures might be waiting to be discovered. One lucky Redditor hit the thrifting jackpot with an exquisite pair of 9-karat gold earrings they found hidden in a $4 broken jewelry bag.

Eager to share their secondhand find, the Redditor shared a photo of the earrings to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, proving you never know what you’ll find hidden in thrifted jewelry boxes or stashed in secondhand furniture.

“I just want to share my excitement,” the Redditor wrote.

They scored the earrings at a Salvation Army thrift store in Australia. The Redditor believes the earrings contain two pink sapphires, each surrounded by six tiny diamonds.

Photo Credit: u/Talicat7_au / Reddit

While the Redditor doesn’t wish to get them evaluated for authenticity, they have seen similar pieces valued at around $100. If they are genuine and the Redditor paid just $4, this secondhand purchase is an incredible steal.

“I’ll probably never know for sure,” the Redditor said. “But I know ‘for certain’ that they’re pretty, which is good enough.”

Buying secondhand jewelry doesn’t just benefit your wallet; it can help the environment by taking the pressure off the jewelry and gold industry.

Producing new jewelry typically involves mining for precious metals, like gold, which has severe environmental impacts. Mining operations can cause deforestation, habitat destruction, water pollution, and release harmful chemicals into ecosystems.

By opting for secondhand pieces, individuals can help reduce demand for newly mined materials, reducing the negative impacts of extraction. Reusing and repurposing existing pieces can extend their lifespan and divert jewelry from landfills.

Thrifting jewelry has a slew of benefits and provides the opportunity to find a one-of-a-kind piece.

Enthusiastic Redditors commented on the post, congratulating the user on their impressive find.

“I love serendipitous finds like this,” one user said.

Another Redditor added, “They’re gorgeous!”

“Living the dream,” another user wrote. “Amazing score, they’re so pretty!

