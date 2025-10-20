Homeowners share video tour of 'Dragonfly Cottage' with unique design features: 'Stunning'

"If you're thinking about building a tiny home, build it the way you want it."

When people think of tiny homes, there's often a misconception that it has to be built and designed a certain way to achieve the benefits and commit to the lifestyle. But Eddie and Sonya of North Carolina have proven that customization is key to making a tiny home work for you.

The couple presented their gorgeous 399-square-foot home, dubbed Dragonfly Cottage, in a YouTube video with Tiny Home Tours (@TinyHomeTours). The video highlights all the unique things they added to make it their own.

Instead of a full-size loft on the upper level, they made a smaller one that's paired with vaulted ceilings and skylights. With those features, sunlight and breezes can flow freely throughout the home.

They have quite the outdoor space with a deck that's 12 feet by 75 feet. It has a full living area (complete with TV), grill area, and a tub for Sonya to soak in.

Eddie and Sonya also raised their bedroom, allowing for an additional storage room underneath and ample storage around the home. They customized everything from the kitchen cabinets to the bathroom tiles to fulfill their dream.

The base price for their model from Timbercraft was $149,000. With the customizations, the final cost came in at $215,000. Even so, Eddie said they have a "very reasonable" power bill thanks to good insulation and their mini-split air conditioners.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Eddie and Sonya's tiny home is definitely on the high-end scale with all its customizations. But they can be even more economical and cost-saving with simpler designs and layouts.

Overall, tiny homes require fewer materials and resources to build, and require less energy, helping cut down on utility bills.

Some people take the simplification even further by going off-grid and using solar panels to power their tiny homes.

Installing solar panels can bring your energy cost down to at or near $0. EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers. You may be able to save up to $10,000 on solar installation.

While buying solar panels may not be financially possible for everyone, leasing solar panels can be cheaper and still helps our planet. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install panels for no money down. It also lets you lock in low energy rates with your solar upgrade.

People in the comments of the video were absolutely in awe of Eddie and Sonya's home.

"This is not what I think of when I think [of a] tiny home but, my God, this is beautiful. A walk-in closet? That shower? The entire patio? I'm in love," one person wrote.

Another added, "The home is stunning, but the location and outdoor deck spaces are what really tops it off. Beautiful."

Eddie advised those watching, "If you're thinking about building a tiny home, build it the way you want it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.